Michael Stipe Shares Video for New Song “Drive to the Ocean” Proceeds Benefit Pathway to Paris





Former R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe has shared a new solo song, "Drive to the Ocean," via a self-directed video for the track. Proceeds from the song will benefit Pathway to Paris, which is asking for cities to sign onto the Paris climate change agreement. The song was shared over the weekend, perhaps timed to Stipe's 60th birthday and the song can be purchased from www.michaelstipe.com. Watch the video below.

"Drive to the Ocean" follows Stipe's first ever solo song, "Your Capricious Soul," which was released in October and was one of our Songs of the Week. Proceeds from that song were donated to the climate change organization Extinction Rebellion.

