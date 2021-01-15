Middle Kids Announce New Album and Share Video for New Song “Questions”
Today We’re The Greatest Due Out March 19 on Domino
Australian trio Middle Kids have shared a video for their new song “Questions.” The release coincides with an announcement by the band that their sophomore album, Today We’re The Greatest, will be out March 19 via Domino. Check out the W.A.M Bleakley-directed video for “Questions,” as well as the tracklist and cover art for Today We’re The Greatest, below.
Frontwoman Hannah Joy describes the inspiration behind “Questions” in a press release: “I used to drink a lot and most of my previous relationships revolved around this. I don’t think I ever really knew them or they me as a result. ‘Questions’ is about people being around each other but not being close. People who are in intimate relationships can stop asking questions of each other because they are uncomfortable and confusing.”
Speaking about the new album, Joy adds: “I want to make music that loves its listener. Music that makes people feel seen, seen in the tiny little places that hide away in their hearts. I want people to hear our music, and feel a sense of love. And when I say love, it can be challenging, intense and tough. But it’s in the guts.”
Today We’re The Greatest was produced by Lars Stalfors (St Vincent, Cold War Kids, Soccer Mommy). Back in October of last year, the band shared a video for the new album’s lead single “R U 4 Me?”. Their most recent release was the 2019 EP New Songs For Old Problems, and their debut album, Lost Friends, was released in 2018.
Read our 2017 Pleased to Meet You interview with Middle Kids.
Today We’re The Greatest Tracklist:
1. Bad Neighbours
2. Cellophane (Brain)
3. R U 4 Me?
4. Questions
5. Lost in Los Angeles
6. Golden Star
7. Summer Hill
8. Some People Stay In Our Hearts Forever
9. Run With You
10. I Don't Care
11. Stacking Chairs
12. Today We’re The Greatest
