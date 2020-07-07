News

My Morning Jacket Announce New Album Due Out This Friday The Waterfall II Due Out July 10 via ATO

Photography by Danny Clinch



My Morning Jacket have announced a new album, The Waterfall II, which is due for release digitally this Friday, July 10, via ATO. The album is the long-awaited follow-up to 2015’s The Waterfall. When that album was released it was said to be part one of a two-part album and five years later they have delivered on that promise. The album will be released on CD and vinyl on August 28. Check out the album’s tracklist and cover art below, as well as a teaser the band shared on social media today featuring a snippet of new music (no full new songs from the album have been shared as of yet).

The two albums were recorded at the same time, at a mountaintop studio known as Panoramic House in Stinson Beach, CA. The band considered releasing The Waterfall all at once, in what would be considered a triple album, but decided to split it up. Frontman Jim James came upon one of the album’s songs, “Spinning My Wheels,” at the start of the COVID-19 quarantine and decided to revisit the remaining songs from the Panoramic House sessions.

A press release says that the band “hopes that the album might lead others to look beyond what’s human-made in the search for solace and renewal.”

James elaborates: “As so many of us feel out of tune and long for the world to be a better place, we have to look to nature and the animals and learn from them: learn to love, accept, move on, and respect each other. We gotta work for it and change our ways before it’s too late, and get in harmony with love and equality for all of humanity and for nature too.”

My Morning Jacket will host an online listening party for the album this Thursday at 9 p.m. EST on Facebook and YouTube, where fans can hear the whole thing a little early. Then next Wednesday, July 15, the band will be performing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Last year James released The Order of Nature, a new live album recorded with The Louisville Orchestra in collaboration with conductor/arranger/composer Teddy Abrams, via Decca Gold.

The Waterfall II Tracklist:

1. Spinning My Wheels

2. Still Thinkin

3. Climbing The Ladder

4. Feel You

5. Beautiful Love (Wasn’t Enough)

6. Magic Bullet

7. Run It

8. Wasted

9. Welcome Home

10. The First Time

