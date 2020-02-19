News

Nap Eyes Share Lyric Video for New Song “So Tired” Snapshot of a Beginner Due Out March 27 via Jagjaguwar/Royal Mountain/Paradise of Bachelors





Nap Eyes are releasing a new album, Snapshot of a Beginner, on March 27 via Jagjaguwar/Royal Mountain in partnership with Paradise of Bachelors. Now they have shared another song from the album, "So Tired," via a lyric video. It features a sublime guitar solo and can be heard below, followed by the band's upcoming tour dates.

In a press release frontman Nigel Chapman had this to say about "So Tired": "The 'So Tired' refrain marks a slight shift in perspective and its meaning is twofold. For one, I get frustrated sometimes by what the world seems to require for success at a given task (for example, polished songwriting, coherent and understandable communication), so part of this is just me venting on this subject. Sometimes I would rather flow with free writing than try to box songs into rehearsed, many-times-repeated containers.



"Second, at times I find myself wishing people would not hold so many preconceptions about the things in this world a given person might try to communicate. Most of us, myself included, usually assume we already know a lot - even about things we've spent very little time thinking about - and because of this attitude, people are often predisposed to misunderstand new ideas, even when they're communicated in straightforward and coherent ways. But there's no doubt, an idea won't ever get through until there's someone around to listen to it."

Previously Nap Eyes shared Snapshot of a Beginner's first single, "Mark Zuckerberg," via a video for the song (which of course tackles the founder of Facebook).

Nap Eyes features frontman Nigel Chapman, drummer Seamus Dalton, bassist Josh Salter, and guitarist Brad Loughead. Jonathan Low (Big Red Machine, The National) and James Elkington (Steve Gunn, Joan Shelley) produced Snapshot of a Beginner, which was recorded at The National's Upstate New York Long Pond Studio.

Nap Eyes Tour Dates:

Wed. March 4 - Toronto, ON @ Opera House %

Thu. March 5 - Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount %

Fri. March 6 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair %

Sat. March 7 - New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel %

Sun. March 8 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts %

Mon. March 9 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat %

Wed. March 11 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle %

Thu. March 12 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West %

Fri. March 13 - Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge %

Sat. March 14 - St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill %

Sun. March 15 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room %

Mon. March 16 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater %

Tue. March 17 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge %

Thu. March 19 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos %

Fri. March 20 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre %

Sun. March 22 - Victoria, BC @ Lucky Bar

Wed. March 25 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

Fri. March 27 - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

Sat. March 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Bar

Sun. March 29 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

Mon. March 30 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

Wed. April 1 - Austin, TX @ Barracuda

Thu. April 2 - Dallas, TX @ Three Links

Sat. April 4 - Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room

Sun. April 5 - Urbana, IL @ Rose Bowl Tavern

Mon. April 6 - Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

Wed. April 15 - London, UK @ The Moth Club

Thu. April 16 - Liverpool, UK @ Leaf

Fri. April 17 - Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint

Sat. April 18 - Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club

Sun. April 19 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds

Mon. April 20 - Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Ruin

Wed. April 22 - Paris, FR @ Le Point Ephemere

Thu. April 23 - Brussels, BE @ Volta

Fri. April 24 - Rotterdam, NL @ V11

Sat. April 25 - Utrecht, NL @ Ekko

Thu. Aug. 20-Sun. Aug. 23 - Libanus, UK @ Green Man

% = w/ Destroyer

