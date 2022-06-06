 New Lou Reed Album Featuring Demos and Unreleased Songs Announced | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, June 6th, 2022  
New Lou Reed Album Featuring Demos and Unreleased Songs Announced

Words & Music, May 1965 Due Out August 26 via Light in the Attic

Jun 06, 2022
Light in the Attic has announced the release of a new Lou Reed compilation album, Words & Music, May 1965, which features original demos of songs later recorded by The Velvet Underground, as well as never-before-heard compositions. It will be out on August 26 via Light in the Attic in a variety of formats.

Words & Music, May 1965 was produced by Laurie Anderson, Don Fleming, Jason Stern, Hal Willner, and Matt Sullivan, with liner notes by Greil Marcus. An accompanying six-song digital EP, Gee Whiz, 1958-1964, will be released on October 7.

Words & Music, May 1965 (2xLP + 7-inch + CD Deluxe Edition) Tracklist:

- 2xLP -

1. I’m Waiting for the Man (May 1965 Demo)
2. Men of Good Fortune (May 1965 Demo) *
3. Heroin (May 1965 Demo)
4. Too Late (May 1965 Demo) *
5. Buttercup Song (May 1965 Demo)
6. Walk Alone (May 1965 Demo)
7. Buzz Buzz Buzz (May 1965 Demo)
8. Pale Blue Eyes (May 1965 Demo)
9. Stockpile (May 1965 Demo) *
10. Wrap Your Troubles in Dreams (May 1965 Demo)
11. I’m Waiting for the Man (May 1965 Alternate Version)

- 7-inch -

1. Gee Whiz - (1958 Rehearsal) *
2. Baby, Let Me Follow You Down (1963/64 Home Recording)
3. Michael, Row The Boat Ashore (1963/64 Home Recording)
4. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right (Partial) (1963/64 Home Recording)
5. W & X, Y, Z Blues (1963/64 Home Recording) *
6. Lou’s 12-Bar Instrumental (1963/64 Home Recording) *

* Previously unheard composition

