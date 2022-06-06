News

New Lou Reed Album Featuring Demos and Unreleased Songs Announced Words & Music, May 1965 Due Out August 26 via Light in the Attic

Photography by Julian Schnabel



Light in the Attic has announced the release of a new Lou Reed compilation album, Words & Music, May 1965, which features original demos of songs later recorded by The Velvet Underground, as well as never-before-heard compositions. It will be out on August 26 via Light in the Attic in a variety of formats.

Words & Music, May 1965 was produced by Laurie Anderson, Don Fleming, Jason Stern, Hal Willner, and Matt Sullivan, with liner notes by Greil Marcus. An accompanying six-song digital EP, Gee Whiz, 1958-1964, will be released on October 7.

Words & Music, May 1965 (2xLP + 7-inch + CD Deluxe Edition) Tracklist:

- 2xLP -

1. I’m Waiting for the Man (May 1965 Demo)

2. Men of Good Fortune (May 1965 Demo) *

3. Heroin (May 1965 Demo)

4. Too Late (May 1965 Demo) *

5. Buttercup Song (May 1965 Demo)

6. Walk Alone (May 1965 Demo)

7. Buzz Buzz Buzz (May 1965 Demo)

8. Pale Blue Eyes (May 1965 Demo)

9. Stockpile (May 1965 Demo) *

10. Wrap Your Troubles in Dreams (May 1965 Demo)

11. I’m Waiting for the Man (May 1965 Alternate Version)

- 7-inch -

1. Gee Whiz - (1958 Rehearsal) *

2. Baby, Let Me Follow You Down (1963/64 Home Recording)

3. Michael, Row The Boat Ashore (1963/64 Home Recording)

4. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right (Partial) (1963/64 Home Recording)

5. W & X, Y, Z Blues (1963/64 Home Recording) *

6. Lou’s 12-Bar Instrumental (1963/64 Home Recording) *

Words & Music, May 1965 (CD & Cassette Standard Edition) Tracklist:

Words & Music, May 1965 (1xLP & 8-Track Standard Edition) Tracklist:

Words & Music, May 1965 (Digital) Tracklist:

Gee Whiz, 1958-1964 (Digital) Tracklist:

* Previously unheard composition

