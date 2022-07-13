Oasis Announce 25th Anniversary Reissue of “Be Here Now”
Reissue Due Out August 19 via Big Brother
Jul 13, 2022
Photography by Jill Furmanovsky
Oasis have announced a reissue of their third album, Be Here Now, to celebrate its 25th anniversary. The reissue will be available in a variety of formats: a silver-colored double heavyweight LP, a double picture disc, and a cassette. It will be out on August 19 via Big Brother. The band has also shared a brand new lyric video for a 2016 remix of the album track “D’You Know What I Mean?” View the lyric video below, along with pictures of the various reissue formats.
