 Oasis Announce 25th Anniversary Reissue of “Be Here Now” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, July 13th, 2022  
Subscribe

Oasis Announce 25th Anniversary Reissue of “Be Here Now”

Reissue Due Out August 19 via Big Brother

Jul 13, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Jill Furmanovsky
Bookmark and Share


Oasis have announced a reissue of their third album, Be Here Now, to celebrate its 25th anniversary. The reissue will be available in a variety of formats: a silver-colored double heavyweight LP, a double picture disc, and a cassette. It will be out on August 19 via Big Brother. The band has also shared a brand new lyric video for a 2016 remix of the album track “D’You Know What I Mean?” View the lyric video below, along with pictures of the various reissue formats.

Check out our ranked list of Oasis’ discography.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent