 Ohmme Share New Song "Selling Candy" and Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates
Tuesday, May 12th, 2020  
Ohmme Share New Song “Selling Candy” and Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates

Fantasize Your Ghost Due Out June 5 via Joyful Noise

May 12, 2020 By Samantha Small Photography by Ash Dye
Chicago-based duo Ohmme (Sima Cunningham and Macie Stewart) are releasing a new album, Fantasize Your Ghost, on June 5 via Joyful Noise. Now they have shared another song from the album, “Selling Candy.” The band have also announced some rescheduled tour dates, after the original dates were postponed due to COVID-19. Listen below to “Selling Candy,” followed by the tour dates.

With only six lines, you might expect the track to be sparse. But with Cunningham and Stewart’s deliriously spooky harmonies, crescendoing percussion, and rich, distorted guitar, the song is a simple masterpiece.

Cunningham had this to say about the new single in a press release: “Selling Candy’ was pieced together from little snapshots of my childhood growing up on my block in Chicago. It felt like its own tiny world where I could explore my imagination, enjoy independence from my parents, and meet all kinds of people, including the pissed off hot dog vendor from whom I bought a boiled hot dog from as often as I could get my hands on a buck.”

Previously, the duo shared the album’s first two singles (both via videos): “3 2 4 3” and “Ghost.” “Ghost” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Fantasize Your Ghost was demoed at Sam Evian's Flying Cloud Studios in Upstate New York and eventually recorded over six days in August 2019 at the Post Farm in southern Wisconsin with producer Chris Cohen. 

Ohmme Tour Dates:

Sat. Aug. 8 - Ripon, WI @ Avrom Farm Party
Sun. Sept. 27 - Austin, TX @ Scholz Garten %
Mon. Sept. 28 - Houston, TX @ Satellite %
Tue. Sept. 29 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West %
Thu. Oct. 1 - Nashville, TN @ Exit In %
Fri. Oct. 2 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom %
Sun. Oct. 4 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre %
Mon. Oct. 5 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer %
Tue. Oct. 6 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere %
Thu. Oct. 8 - Winooski, VT @ Monkey House
Fri. Oct. 9 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre %
Sat. Oct. 10 - Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts %
Mon. Oct. 12 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater %
Tue. Oct. 13 - Detroit, MI @ MOCAD %
Thu. Oct. 15 - Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center %
Fri. Oct. 16 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room %
Sat. Oct. 17 - Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barn %
Sun. Oct. 18 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre %
Sat. Jan. 9 - Kansas City, MO @ The Record Bar *
Mon. Jan. 11 - Denver, CO @ Lost Lake *
Tue. Jan. 12 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *
Wed. Jan. 13 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux *
Thu. Jan. 14 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge *
Fri. Jan. 15 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza *
Sat. Jan. 16 - Vancouver, BC @ The Fox Cabaret *
Mon. Jan. 18 - Reno, NV @ Holland Project *
Tue. Jan. 19 - Bolinas, CA @ Gospel Flat Farmstand *
Wed. Jan. 20 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill *
Thu. Jan. 21 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium *
 
* = w/ V. V. Lightbody
% = w/ Waxahatchee

