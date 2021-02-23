 Painted Shrines Share New Song “Not So Bad” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021  
Painted Shrines Share New Song “Not So Bad”

Heaven and Holy Due Out March 5 via Woodsist

Feb 23, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Painted Shrines, the collaboration between Jeremy Earl of Woods and Glenn Donaldson of Skygreen Leopards, have shared their latest song, “Not So Bad.” It will be featured on their upcoming album, Heaven and Holy, which will be out March 5 on Woodsist. Listen to “Not So Bad” below.

Donaldson speaks about the song in an essay written for Talkhouse: “We need other people to survive, but it’s OK to reject the negative people in your life and move on…. Find some other good people to accept you, love you, and try to make your own life somewhere.” Read the full essay here.

The duo previously shared the title track from their upcoming album last month. 

