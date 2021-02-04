News

Painted Shrines Share New Song “Heaven and Holy” Heaven and Holy Out March 5 via Woodsist





Painted Shrines, the collaboration between Jeremy Earl of Woods and Glenn Donaldson of Skygreen Leopards, have shared the title track from their upcoming album Heaven and Holy. It is the band’s first album as a duo, and it will be out on March 5 via Woodsist. You can listen to the title track below.

Earl speaks about his collaboration with Donaldson in a press release: “It was a pleasure to work with Glenn on these songs and step away from my normal recording rituals into something more carefree, spontaneous and raw. Nothing like throwing up a couple of mics and bashing out some songs with an old friend. Was great to let go and have Glenn man the controls. The result was something different than Woods. West coast fog in New York City streets. A collaboration born from friendship and the search for the jingle jangle.”

The duo has previously shared the song “Gone” from the album. Earl’s band Woods released the album Strange to Explain last year on Woodsist. It featured the songs “Where Do You Go When You Dream?,” the album’s title track “Strange to Explain,” and “Can’t Get Out” (which was one of our Songs of the Week).

