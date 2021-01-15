News

All





Perfume Genius Announces Remix Album, Shares Video for Remix of “Your Body Changes Everything” IMMEDIATELY Remixes Will Be Out February 19 via Matador





Perfume Genius (aka Mike Hadreas) has announced a remix album, which will feature a remix of every song from his most recent album Set My Heart On Fire Immediately in sequential order by a different artist. The album, titled IMMEDIATELY Remixes, includes remixes by Actress, Boy Harsher, A.G. Cook, Jenny Hval, and more. In addition, a video for the album’s Boy Harsher remix of “Your Body Changes Everything” was just released. It was directed by the Boy Harsher frontman Jae Matthews along with Caitlin Driscoll, and stars model Teddy Quinlivan and Brandon Gray. Check it out below, along with the cover art and tracklist for IMMEDIATELY Remixes.

“I'm very honored to have all these incredible musicians rework these songs,” says Hadreas in a press release. “I felt personally remixed listening to their versions, hearing the spirit of my song completely transformed was very magical. Each one feels like a little portal to a fucked up shared world.”

Matthews also spoke on the conception of the video for the “Your Body Changes Everything” remix in the press release: “For the video, I wanted to create something that reflected my feelings of disconnect. Summer during COVID was complex—everyone was locked down, but so desperately wanted out. Screens and distance became the norm for casual interaction. Inspired by David Cronenberg's Videodrome (1983) and Tobe Hooper's Poltergeist (1982), I developed this idea where a man becomes haunted by a beautiful alien—who can only access him through his television set. Long live the new flesh! Luckily, Teddy Quinlivan was eager to participate from the very start and was a perfect cast for the flawless extraterrestrial. The desire within the video—the man wanting this cosmic babe so bad—matches the tone of the remix, especially during the sequences where she asks ‘Can you feel my love?’ through the static on the TV.”

Set My Heart On Fire Immediately was released in May 2020 on Matador. Back in November of last year, Hadreas released a video for the song “Some Dream” from the album, and was featured on an episode of our Why Not Both podcast the month before.

IMMEDIATELY Remixes Tracklist:

1. Whole Life (Jaakko Eino Kalevi Remix)

2. Describe (A.G Cook Remix)

3. Without You (Jim-E Stack Remix)

4. Jason (Planningtorock ‘Jason there’s no rush’ Remix)

5. Leave (Jenny Hval Remix)

6. On the Floor (Initial Talk Remix)

7. Your Body Changes Everything (Boy Harsher Remix)

8. Moonbend (Nídia Remix)

9. Just A Touch (Danny L Harle Remix)

10. Nothing At All (Westerman Rework)

11. One More Try (Actress Remix)

12. Some Dream (Koreless Remix)

13. Borrowed Light (Katie Dey Remix)

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.