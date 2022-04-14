News

All





Phoebe Bridgers Shares New Song “Sidelines” Written for Hulu’s Conversations with Friends

Photography by Olof Grind



Phoebe Bridgers has shared a new song, “Sidelines.” It was written for the new Hulu show, Conversations with Friends, which is an adaptation of the 2017 novel by Irish author Sally Rooney. A press release says it will be Bridgers’ only original new song released in 2022. Listen below, followed by her upcoming tour dates.

Bridgers, who’s a fan of Rooney’s work, wrote the song with her bandmate and collaborator Marshall Vore, as well as Ruby Rain Henley. Conversations with Friends is due to premiere on May 15. “Sidelines” is out now via Dead Oceans.

Bridgers’ last album was 2020’s Punisher, which landed Bridges on the cover of our print magazine and topped our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

Phoebe Bridgers Tour Dates:

4/15: Coachella - Indio, CA

4/22: Coachella - Indio, CA

5/13: The Amp at Craig Ranch - Las Vegas, NV

5/14: Kilby Block Party - Salt Lake City, UT

5/17: Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO

5/19: The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Dallas, TX

5/20: Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park - Austin, TX

5/21: The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

5/22: Hangout Fest - Gulf Shores, AL

5/24: The Cuban Club - Tampa, FL

5/25: St Augustine Amphitheatre - St Augustine, FL

5/27: Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park - Atlanta, GA

5/28: Forecastle Festival - Louisville, KY

5/31: Starlight Theatre - Kansas City, MO

6/1: The Waiting Room Outdoors - Omaha, NE

6/3: BMO Harris Pavilion - Milwaukee, WI

6/4: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island - Chicago, IL

6/7: RBC Echo Beach - Toronto, ON

6/8: MTelus - Montreal, QC

6/9: Thompson’s Point - Portland, ME

6/11: The Anthem - Washington, DC

6/12: The Anthem - Washington, DC

6/13: Stone Pony Summer Stage - Asbury Park, NJ

6/15: BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell - Brooklyn, NY

6/15: BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell - Brooklyn, NY

6/16: Forest Hills Stadium - Forest Hills, NY

6/20: Fairview Park - Dublin, Ireland

6/22: Barrowland - Glasgow, UK

6/23: Barrowland - Glasgow, UK

6/24-25: Glastonbury - Somerset, UK

6/26: O2 Academy - Birmingham, UK

6/30: Roskilde Festival - Roskilde, Denmark

7/2: Rock Werchter Festival - Werchter, Belgium

7/3: Down The Rabbit Hole Festival - Ewijk, Netherlands

7/5: Carroponte - Milan, Italy

7/7: Bilbao BBK Festival - Bilbao, Spain

7/8: Mad Cool Festival - Madrid, Spain

7/9: NOS Alive Festival - Lisbon, Portugal

7/14: Colours of Ostrava - Ostrava, Czech Republic

7/17: Lollapalooza Paris - Paris, France

7/20: AFAS Live - Amsterdam, Netherlands

7/22: Latitude Festival - Suffolk, UK

7/23: O2 Apollo - Manchester, UK

7/24: O2 Apollo - Manchester, UK

7/26: O2 Academy Brixton - London, UK

7/27: O2 Academy Brixton - London, UK

7/28: O2 Academy Brixton - London, UK

7/29:O2 Academy Brixton - London, UK

8/7: Hinterland - Saint Charles, IA

8/18: Spokane Pavilion - Spokane, WA

8/20: Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver, BC

8/21: Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver, BC

8/23: Marymoor Park - Redmond, WA

8/24: Marymoor Park - Redmond, WA

8/25: Edgefield Amphitheater - Troutdale, OR

8/27: Vina Robles Amphitheatre - Paso Robles, CA

8/28: This Ain’t No Picnic Festival - Pasadena, CA

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.