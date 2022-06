News

Phoenix Announce Global Tour, Share Video for “Alpha Zulu” Tickets Go On Sale This Friday

Photography by Shervin Lainez



Phoenix have announced a global tour for fall 2022, with tickets going on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. They have also shared a video for their latest single, “Alpha Zulu.” View the video, directed by Pascal Teixeira, Emma Besson, and Louis Bes, below, along with a full list of the band’s upcoming tour dates.

The band shared “Alpha Zulu” last week. It was their first single release in five years. A press release states that the band are working on a new album. Their last album, Ti Amo, came out back in 2017 via Glassnote.

Read our 2017 interview with Phoenix about Ti Amo.

Phoenix 2022 Tour Dates:

June 8 - Barcelona, ES - Primavera In The City - SOLD OUT

June 10 - Lyon, FR - Nuits de Fourviere - SOLD OUT

June 11 - Barcelona, ES - Primavera Sound - SOLD OUT

September 6 – St. Paul, MN –Palace Theatre *

September 7 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom *

September 9 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall *

September 10 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl *

September 13 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner *

September 15 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore *

September 16 – Washington, DC – Anthem *

September 17-18 – Atlanta, GA – Music Midtown

September 19 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium *

September 20 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room *

September 22 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant *

September 23 – Bentonville, AR – FOR_MAT Festival

October 6 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater *

October 7 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre *

October 10 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom *

October 12 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre *

October 14-16 - Austin, TX – ACL

October 18 – Mexico City – Pepsi Center

November 16 – London, UK – Brixton Academy

November 18 – Milan, IT – Alcatraz Club

November 20 – Berlin, DE – Columbiahalle

November 23 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne Belgique

November 26 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso

November 29 – Paris, FR – Olympia

* - Porches supporting

