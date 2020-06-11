News

Plants and Animals Share New Song “Sacrifice” The First Taste From an Upcoming 2020 Album





Montreal trio Plants and Animals have released the virile, pulsating single “Sacrifice.” The track is from a forthcoming album set to be released within the year (details of which are still forthcoming). Listen below.

With rapid strumming, eerie bells ringing and some frantic drums the song swells with energy until it hits the low-tempo, sparse chorus: I gave you the best years of my life/volunteered on your behalf/sacrifice it doesn't matter/for dopamine and lots of laughs.” But after that, the song picks up right where it left off, cranking up the rhythm yet again.

“This is a song about what people are willing to do for feelings of acceptance and quick tastes of happiness,” the band collectively say in a press release. “The goal was to have two contrasting sections pushed up against each other with abrupt transitions between them. First, there's this rhythmic cycle that's hypnotic and intense, with a vocal line floating through it all, dreamy and unanchored. Then, pow, the clouds part and there's a chorus that's straight up easy. It's the clarity of hindsight. Relishing it. And maybe a bit cocky because then we go back to the crazy again. We love playing with tension and release. It comes with its own rush.”

It has been almost four years since we’ve heard anything from Plants and Animals. Their most recent release was back in 2016 with Waltzed In From the Rumbling.

