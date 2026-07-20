

Ancient Death Ancient Death

Ancient Death Ancient Death @ TV Eye, New York, US, July 16, 2026,

Photography by Matthew Berlyant Web Exclusive



In this day and age of instant gratification via social media and many other means, sometimes the wait is worth it. In April of last year, the Walpole, Massachusetts-based cosmic death metal outfit Ancient Death, active only since 2021, dropped Ego Dissolution, their debut full-length album, on the fantastic Profound Lore label.

After a few demos and EPs under their belt (including the excellent 2022 EP Sacred Vessel), the full-length became a minor underground sensation for those in the know, expertly incorporating death/doom and even jazz elements into an already mind-expanding stew reminiscent of the best work of Blood Incantation, Cynic, Atheist (of whom guitarist/vocalist Jerry Witunsky is also a member), and other progressive/cosmic death metallers of that ilk.

Playing their first New York show since the album’s release, the question was whether they could replicate the feel of the LP and their other recorded material in a live setting. The answer was, fortunately, a resounding, remarkable YES. Not only that, but they sounded even heavier, tighter, yet more apparently influenced by classic heavy metal live than on record.

Witusky and bassist Jasmine Alexander (who also capably performed both harsh and occasionally clean vocals) traded off vocals throughout the set as Witusky and fellow guitarist Ray Brouwer whipped up a fiery, doomy stew while drummer Derik Moniz, by far the band’s oldest member and a death metal veteran who has been playing since the late ‘80s, held it all ;o[p;together with his steady beat.

Though the weeknight audience wasn’t full, attendees witnessed one of the best newer bands in modern death metal holding it down in a relatively rare appearance here, and with an MDF (Maryland Death Fest) appearance scheduled for next year, here’s to hoping for their sake that their profile gets larger. They certainly deserve it.