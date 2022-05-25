 Premiere: Alex Porat Shares New Single “Sensitive” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, May 25th, 2022  
Subscribe

Premiere: Alex Porat Shares New Single “Sensitive”

“Sensitive” is Out Everywhere on May 27th

May 25, 2022 By Caleb Campbell Photography by Patrick Ryder
Bookmark and Share


Toronto indie pop singer/songwriter Alex Porat first got her start as a teen posting YouTube covers, but over the past few years she’s broken out with her own impressively infectious pop concoctions. Porat first released her four-track EP, bad at break-ups in 2020, and followed with her self-described mini-album, miss sick world in 2021. Earlier this year, she released her single “Pity Party,” and today she’s back with another new single, “Sensitive,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Sensitive” sees Porat once again deftly balancing confessional songwriting and insistent pop hooks. Porat confronts her own insecurities and frustrations, confessing, “I hate that I’m so sensitive / All the time / I can’t say what’s on my mind.” However, the track’s ruminative bent comes wrapped in potent alt pop songwriting, bolstered by lustrous synth passages, punchy drumming, and tightly layered vocal melodies. Together, these make for a delirious pop delight, one that is full of introspective intimacy buoyed by sharp melodic sensibilities.

Porat says of the track, “I’ve always known that I’m an overly sensitive person,” Alex shares about the track. “I definitely cry a lot and I let my emotions take control of me. My default is reading into situations, taking a lot of things personally, and constantly overthinking. I make my own life harder than it needs to be and that’s the whole concept behind Sensitive. Sometimes I’m convinced it’s a secret super power being able to pick up on all the little things but sometimes those little things are all it takes to bring me down.”

Check out the song early below, out everywhere on May 27th.

Alex Porat · Sensitive

Press Release: https://app.robly.com/archive?id=eb63f11b4f2a0ed434ead8e2c2ef01bf&v=true



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent