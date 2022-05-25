News

Premiere: Alex Porat Shares New Single “Sensitive” “Sensitive” is Out Everywhere on May 27th

Photography by Patrick Ryder



Toronto indie pop singer/songwriter Alex Porat first got her start as a teen posting YouTube covers, but over the past few years she’s broken out with her own impressively infectious pop concoctions. Porat first released her four-track EP, bad at break-ups in 2020, and followed with her self-described mini-album, miss sick world in 2021. Earlier this year, she released her single “Pity Party,” and today she’s back with another new single, “Sensitive,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Sensitive” sees Porat once again deftly balancing confessional songwriting and insistent pop hooks. Porat confronts her own insecurities and frustrations, confessing, “I hate that I’m so sensitive / All the time / I can’t say what’s on my mind.” However, the track’s ruminative bent comes wrapped in potent alt pop songwriting, bolstered by lustrous synth passages, punchy drumming, and tightly layered vocal melodies. Together, these make for a delirious pop delight, one that is full of introspective intimacy buoyed by sharp melodic sensibilities.

Porat says of the track, “I’ve always known that I’m an overly sensitive person,” Alex shares about the track. “I definitely cry a lot and I let my emotions take control of me. My default is reading into situations, taking a lot of things personally, and constantly overthinking. I make my own life harder than it needs to be and that’s the whole concept behind Sensitive. Sometimes I’m convinced it’s a secret super power being able to pick up on all the little things but sometimes those little things are all it takes to bring me down.”

Check out the song early below, out everywhere on May 27th.

