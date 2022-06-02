Premiere: Alexander Korostinsky Shares New Single “Bones of God”

News

Last year, Under the Radar premiered “Ethiopian Airlines” from the excellent and excellently monikered Whatitdo Archive Group. Today we’re glad to point you in the direction of the debut single from the band’s bassist Alexander Korstinsky, ‘Bones of God’. It’s part of his soon-to-be-released debut 45. Having worked with almost every prominent Reno musician over the last 20 years, Korostinsky finally arrives as a fully-formed solo artist worth taking note of.

“Bones of God” is a moody composition with its droning 12-string guitar, waves of electric sitar and dynamic drums all highlighted by his electric saz routed through a wah pedal. “‘Bones of God’ was the first song I wrote for this project and is a nod to the lost sounds of Arif Sag and company that I admire so much,” says Korostinsky. “I had been so consumed in creating soul, funk and soundtrack music for so long that my body begged for a new creative outlet. I am a record collector before anything else and I knew that exploring the sounds of some of my favorite records would scratch that itch.”

We’re sure that one listen will send you both into raptures and to immediately scurry off to discover an exciting new artist. The single can be pre-ordered from https://alexanderkorostinsky.bandcamp.com