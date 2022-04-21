News

Premiere: Anarbor Shares New Single “Letter in a Suitcase” New LP Love & Drugs Comes September 2nd via ONErpm





Long-running alt rock outfit Anabor got their start all the way back in 2003 while the members were in junior high. Now, nearly twenty years later, the band have three full-length records under their belt, having released the first two with Hopeless Records before independently releasing their self-titled third album in 2016. In 2020 the band signed with ONErpm and released their latest effort, the Tangerine EP, and this year Anarbor are set to return with their newly announced fourth full-length record, Love & Drugs.

Accompanying the announcement, the band have also shared a new single, “Letter in a Suitcase,” along with an accompanying video, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Letter in a Suitcase” is an explosive return from the band, carried by a searing chorus and jagged vocal melodies. At its core, the track is a biting and impressively catchy rock song, yet the band also pulls the track in dynamic new directions with a dreamy guitar interlude, offering a glimpse of versatility within the track’s chaos. Though the band have drifted from pop punk into indie pop over the years, “Letter in a Suitcase” proves they’re still capable of a driving rock song.

As the band explains, “‘Letter in a Suitcase’ really kicks the heat up and gets in your face. It’s a reminder that we’re a rock band. The song is about picking up and moving on to better things when the life you’re living is dragging you down. It’s about taking risks and finding yourself in the unexpected.”

Check out the song and the accompanying video below. Love & Other Drugs is out September 2nd via ONErpm.

