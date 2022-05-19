News

Premiere: Andrew Weiss and Friends Share New Single “Hollywood Is Real (Forever)” New LP Sunglass & Ash Due Out June 24





Long Island’s Andrew Weiss and Friends revive the sounds of classic strains of Laurel Canyon singer/songwriters and ‘70s power pop, breathing new warmth, humor, and storytelling into vintage sound palettes. The band debuted back in 2018 with their full-length record, The Honeymoon Suite, and have been on a prolific path ever since, returning in 2020 with The Golden Age of Love & Chemistry and in 2021 with Highly Fascinated.

That prolific output is set to continue this year as the band are set to share a new double album, Sunglass & Ash on June 24th. Ahead of the record’s release, the band have debuted a new single, “Hollywood Is Real (Forever),” premiering with Under the Radar.

Weiss’ latest effort sees him crafting beautifully tender confessions amidst the warm lull of a dreamy psych folk ballad. Meanwhile, Weiss casts himself lyrically as an actor falling out of love with his craft as he tires of playing out life’s dramas on the silver screen. He invites the listener into a warm haze of chiming guitars and sweet harmonies, adding an element of tender ‘70s folk to the track’s ardent psych bliss.

As Weiss describes, “I wrote this song from an actor’s perspective who decides he doesn’t want to be an actor anymore because he realizes real life is the same thing. The same struggles, the same heartbreak, and he doesn’t feel comfortable displaying his real life on the screen. Musically, I was going for an Arctic-Monkeys-meets-Tame-Impala vibe.”

Check out the song and accompanying video, directed by Steve Irons, below. Sunglass & Ash is due out everywhere on June 24th.

