Premiere: Brooks Hudgins Shares New Tracks “Only Fans” and “Gas Station Viagra” and Announces Album Drive Thru Communion Due Out December

Photography by Katherine Goguen



Bushwick by way of LA and Texas multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Brooks Hudgins has shared the two opening tracks "Only Fans" and "Gas Station Viagra" from his upcoming debut LP Drive Thru Communion and we are pleased to premiere it. Check out the album cover, single art, tracklist, and songs below.

A presser for the tracks describes them as follows: "'Only Fans' is the coming of age story of a 21st century girl and her struggles with the confluence of sex, drugs, and the internet. Starting with recorded phone tape of a mother/daughter argument, the song picks up with the drums into a bedroom rock groover. Highlighted by loose guitars and flippant ad libs, this track is a fleeting tragicomedy on the cam girl hustle. 'Gas Station Viagra' is the other side of the billing info from 'Only Fans', and charts the unseemly path of the fluorescent late night gas station junkie. It’s a bittersweet tale of desperation detailing Lola and Henry’s relationship. An uptempo and unusual concoction of electronic components seasoned with acoustic guitars and searing electric - 'Gas Station Viagra' is really about running away but having nowhere to go. A song with urgency and humor that belies the dark reality it chronicles; one that hits close to home in more ways than just one."

In a statement to Under the Radar, Hudgins described the tracks thusly: “Lola is actually a real person. I wonder if I’ll ever find her again. Maybe she’ll read this. It wasn’t her real name obviously, but I met her my first time at a strip club in London. It was super bizarre, and she started talking to me and turns out she was my year in university. We went outside and had a cigarette. She said she had a bunch of student debt and was paying it off then had plans to go to Bali. Then this bald guy walked out and pointed at her and she had to go. I invited her to Corsica studios to see Chaos in the CBD the next night with us, but never saw her again. So I guess these songs are fictionalized to an extent, but blooming out of a kind of sad truth and sonder. That there’s all these people out there living intricate and complicated and interesting lives that you’ll never see again."

Drive Thru Communion Tracklist:

01. Only Fans

02. Gas Station Viagra

03. Mall Goth Jazz Club

04. Salt Lick

05. Covergirl

06. Swan Song

07. Lost in Conversation

08. Interlude

09. Force Majeure

10. February

12. Golden Arches

13. Transatlantic

14. 1-800

