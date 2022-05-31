News

Premiere: Indie Pop Newcomer valleygirl Shares Debut Single “glitterheart” Listen to the New Track and Read Our Q&A Below

Photography by Simone Black



Valleygirl is the new pop moniker from actor and singer/songwriter Max Sheldon. Blending strains of neo-disco and glittering dance pop with an ear for massive melodies and earnest lyricism, his music is tailor-made for the cathartic release of dancefloors and sing-along anthems. At the moment, he is working on his forthcoming debut EP, but today he has shared his first single, “glitterheart,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Valleygirl’s debut single acts as a manifesto of sorts for the project as a whole, encapsulating its appeal in three minutes of shimmering pop bliss. Like many a great dance pop gem, it’s about dancing away heartbreak and seeking comfort in the kinetic motion of the dancefloor. Where valleygirl stands out is how completely he sells the emotion behind the track, from the spacious synth chords that open the song to the fiery guitar solo that heralds the song’s climax. His performance is at turns plaintive and triumphant, matched only by the surprisingly addictive hooks and propulsive rhythms that undergird the song. It’s a deliciously dramatic single, one that goes big, loud, and bright in all the ways that dance pop should.

Sheldon says of the new track, “‘glitterheart’ is a manifesto for rising from the ashes of heartbreak and finding a way to love yourself harder than ever before.”

Check out the song below, and read our Q&A with valleygirl where he discusses his music and the inspiration behind “glitterheart.”

How would you describe your music?

Earnest. Dance-driven. Gay. Queer. I love big dance pop and Neo-disco sounds mixed with super earnest lyrics and big vocal melodies, so you’re not entirely sure if you want to cry or dance. Ideally both. Dancing and crying are perhaps my two favorite activities.

What has your history with music been like before valleygirl?

My parents are lovers of a variety of music and have an extensive vinyl record collection, so I grew up listening to everything from improvised Jazz to Gloria Estefan to Bruce Springsteen to Broadway cast recordings to Madonna to Elvis to The Beatles to Prince to Tina Turner. I also grew up doing musicals and training as a dancer, so a lot of my history with making music is through a quite theatrical lens. To get to build my own sound and sing my own lyrics has been both the most liberating and also terrifyingly vulnerable thing I’ve ever done.

What drew you to making pop music? What does pop music mean to you?

As a sweet, shy, incredibly emotional boy growing up in the San Fernando Valley, I often felt (and sometimes still feel) quite at odds with my queerness and my body. Pop music has always been the best friend I knew would show up and love me unconditionally. To me, it’s like a warm hug expressing all of the love, sex, joy, sorrow, desire, and longing that I can’t always find words for while simultaneously inviting me to dance with all of the aspects of myself that both terrify and excite me. I’m drawn to making pop music specifically for its ability to get people moving, to subvert expectations and preconceived notions, and to build a dance floor where every body is welcome and safe.

What was the inspiration behind “glitterheart”?

“Glitterheart” initially came during my first gut-wrenching heartbreak. I had lost myself almost entirely into a toxic relationship and as I walked through New York City for months on end trying to pick up the pieces, I learned I was quite illiterate in the language loving myself. I found myself on dance floors stumbling through the process of falling in love with all of who I am. In 2020, when communal dance spaces became unsafe, I found myself needing “glitterheart” again. It became a reminder to keep dancing, keep loving, and as an expression of the overwhelming longing to return to the embrace of moving amongst other human beings.

What’s next for valleygirl?

A lot of glitter, a lot of dancing, and a lot more music. I’m currently working on continuing to build the first valleygirl EP, a visual and movement language for valleygirl, and planning the first valleygirl live shows.