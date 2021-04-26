News

Premiere: Never Loved Share New Single “Autumn” Over It Out May 14th Via Equal Vision Records

Photography by Kayla Surico



Alt rock trio Never Loved formed with longtime friends Cameron Knopp on vocals and guitar and Jay Gayoso on bass, later joined by Shane O’Brien rounding out the trio’s lineup on guitar for the band’s 2019 self-titled EP. Even in those early years the band had a fan and collaborator in multi-platinum producer Matt Squire, who helped flesh out and produce the songs on the band’s upcoming full-length debut Over It, out May 14th via Equal Vision Records.

Never Loved has already shared “Over It,” “Sunshine,” and “On and On It Goes” from the record and have now returned with their latest single, “Autumn,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Autumn” breaks somewhat from those previous singles, putting a more meditative side to Never Loved on display. Whereas the band’s previous singles have traded in massive choruses, raucous walls of guitars, and upbeat alt rock instrumentation, “Autumn” strips back to a largely acoustic approach. Yet, even as the band pulls back on their instrumental palette, the band’s talent for irresistible melody and hook-filled performances remains strong, bolstered by the ever-slick production from Squire. The resulting track delivers a jangly acoustic pop take on the band’s larger-than-life sound.

Frontman Cameron Knopp says of the track, “’Autumn’ was actually the first Never Loved song ever written and also one of the first songs I ever wrote that I sang on. I recorded it with [Matt] Squire in 2017 before we had a band name and it was originally supposed to be on our self-titled EP, but we decided to save it for a full length. I wrote it while experiencing all of the emotions of a heartbreak. It’s a song I’m excited for everyone to hear since it’s a different side of Never Loved.” Check out the song below and pre-order Over It, out May 14th on Equal Vision Records.

