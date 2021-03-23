News

All





Premiere: Pollena Debuts New Single, “Glitter” Listen to the London singer's latest single below

Photography by Ty Faruki



London-based electro pop signer Pollena first cut her teeth in the European concert circuit, touring through 2018 and 2019 with neo-soul outfit Girlhood. After writing and recording under lockdown, Pollena debuted her first solo single, “The Pool,” last year, earning some new love from the British press. She has since returned with her second solo single, “Glitter,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Glitter” is a fitting name for the style of the track, soundtracked by minimal electronic percussion and chilly ripples of synths. Pollena’s laid-back electro pop shines with crystalline bursts of color, Pollena’s vocals soaring through the spacious mix. The elements all come together beautifully, nailing the blurry limbo we’re in now; still in lockdown but with the end in sight. The subtle dance feel of “Glitter” is the perfect soundtrack to late-stage lockdown.

Pollena says of the track, “It’s been so long since we’ve been allowed to get together and just let go. Glitter is sort of a memory of what that was like through a blurry lens. But it’s also a way for me to say ‘just hold on’ because we’re going to get through it and it’s going to be amazing again.” Listen to the song below.

<p>