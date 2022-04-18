News

Premiere: Victor Mucho Shares New Single “Apart From You” New Album Moonlight in Visby Out May 13th via Tone Tree Music





Victor Mucho is the new solo project from Brian Macdonald of folk rock outfit Judah & the Lion. Next month, Macdonald is set to share his upcoming solo debut record, Moonlight in Visby. When writing his new record, Macdonald and his wife left the comforts of their Nashville home, decamping to the remote Swedish island of Gotland and the idyllic seaside town of Visby. The record charts the isolation, stoicism, and placid character of Macdonald’s new locale, celebrating the town’s secluded beauty and processing the unfamiliar world of Visby.

Macdonald already shared the record’s lead single, “so terribly hurt,” a duet with Molly Parden, along with its latest single, “the List.” Today, Macdonald is back once again with another new single, “Apart From You,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Like the record’s previous singles, “Apart from You” shows a stark and unadorned side to Macdonald, with a stripped back presentation and confessional songwriting. The resulting track is at once beautiful and heartbreaking as it meditates on a relationship’s painful and uncertain season. Macdonald’s aching vocal performance is accompanied only by chiming mandolin and acoustic guitar, capturing the same fragile beauty and wounded catharsis as early Bon Iver.

As Macdonald describes, “Apart from You is a celebration of the beauty that results from a painful season of change. I wrote this song in a tower of Visby’s 13th century Medieval wall, Silverhättan, next to the gate I passed through each morning on my walk to town.”

Check out the song and video below. Moonlight in Visby is out May 13th via Tone Tree Music.

