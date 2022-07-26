News

All





Preoccupations Share New Song “Death of Melody” Arrangements Due Out September 9

Photography by Erik Tanner



Preoccupations are releasing a new album, Arrangements, on September 9. Now they have shared its second single, “Death of Melody.” Listen below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

“It’s about having a song stuck in your head, and having no idea what it is, and driving yourself to the brink of dementia trying to figure out what it is,” says vocalist/songwriter Matthew Flegal in a press release. “It’s about knowing and forgetting, existing in the middle ground between the permanent and temporary.”

Previously Preoccupations shared the album’s first single, “Ricochet,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. In Canada Flemish Eye will be putting Arrangements out and the band will self-release it in America and the rest of the world.

Arrangements is the band’s fourth album (and their third under the name Preoccupations). It follows 2018’s amusingly titled New Material. Flegal, guitarist Danny Christiansen, and guitarist/keyboardist Scott Munro convened in 2019 at Munro’s Studio St. Zo in Montreal to start work on the album. Then drummer Mike Wallace joined in. COVID-19 derailed continued in-person work on the album, so the band finished the album remotely, with Munro recording at a makeshift studio he set up at his parents’ house. Graham Walsh (Holy Fuck) mixed Arrangements, and Mikey Young (Total Control) mastered it.

Read our 2016 interview with Preoccupations.

Read our 2018 interview with Preoccupations on New Material.

Preoccupations Tour Dates:

Oct 19th - Loving Touch - Detroit, MI

Oct 20th - Grog Shop - Cleveland, OH

Oct 21st - Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL

Oct 22nd - Racoon Motel- Davenport, IA

Oct 23rd - Turf Club in St. Paul - Minneapolis, MN

Oct 26th - Commonwealth - Calgary, AB

Oct 28th - Tractor Tavern - Seattle, WA

Oct 29th - Biltmore Cabaret - Vancouver, BC

Oct 30th - Doug Fir Lounge - Portland, OR

Nov 2nd - Rickshaw Stop - San Francisco, CA

Nov 4th - Echoplex - Los Angeles, CA

Nov 5th - Valley - Phoenix, AZ

Nov 8th - Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX

Nov 9th - Parish - Austin, TX

Nov 10th - Three Links - Dallas, TX

Nov 12th - Aisle 5 - Atlanta, GA

Nov 16th - DC9 - Washington, DC

Nov 17th - Johnny Brendas - Philadelphia, PA

Nov 18th - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY

Nov 19th - Space Ballroom - Hamden, CT

Nov 21st - The Sinclair - Boston, MA

Nov 22nd - Bar Le Ritz - Montreal, QC

Nov 24th - Lee’s - Toronto, ON

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.