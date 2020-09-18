News

Prince Estate Shares Previously Unreleased Song “I Need a Man” Sign O’ The Times Reissue Due Out September 25 via Warner Records





The Prince Estate is putting out an extensive reissue of the late icon’s 1987 album Sign O’ The Times on September 25 in partnership with Warner Records. Now they have shared another one of its bonus tracks, “I Need a Man,” a previously unreleased song. Listen below.

“I Need a Man” was recorded by engineer Susan Rogers on January 22, 1987 at the Washington Avenue Warehouse, but its origins date back much further than that. It was originally recorded in August 1981 for Vanity 6 predecessors The Hookers and was later reworked as a potential song for Bonnie Raitt, but that collaboration didn’t work out and the song was shelved until now.

We previously posted another bonus track from the Sign O’ The Times reissue, “Cosmic Day.” Other tracks from the reissue have also been shared, including “Witness 4 The Prosecution (Version 1)” and “I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man (1979 Version).”

The Sign O’ The Times expanded reissue—remastered for the very first time—will be available via all physical, digital and streaming partners. It features 63 previously unreleased tracks, as well as a previously unreleased 2+ hour video concert performance from the vault.

There’s also a new eight-part podcast miniseries, Prince: The Story of Sign O' The Times, and episode four was just released.

