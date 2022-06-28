R.E.M. Announce 40th Anniversary Reissue of “Chronic Town”
Due Out August 19 via I.R.S. / UMe
Jun 28, 2022
Photography by Sandra Lee Phipps
R.E.M. have announced a 40th anniversary reissue of their debut EP, Chronic Town, which will be out on August 19 via I.R.S. / UMe. It will be the EP’s first ever release on CD, including extensive liner notes by the EP’s producer, Mitch Easter. The reissue will also be released on picture disc and cassette. View the EP’s cover and tracklist below.
Last October, the band shared a 25th anniversary reissue of their album New Adventures in Hi-Fi.
Chronic Town Tracklist:
1. Wolves, Lower
2. Gardening At Night
3. Carnival Of Sorts (Boxcars)
4. 1,000,000
5. Stumble
