Real Estate - Stream the New Album and Read Our New Interview with the Band

Real Estate have released a new album, The Main Thing, today via Domino. Now that the album is out, you can stream the whole thing below. Also below are Real Estate's upcoming tour dates.

Plus today we posted our new interview with Real Estate's Martin Courtney on the album and you can read that here.

Previously Real Estate shared The Main Thing's first single, "Paper Cup," which featured Amelia Meath of Sylvan Esso, via a video for the track. "Paper Cup" was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from the album, title track "The Main Thing."

Real Estate's current lineup is Martin Courtney, Alex Bleeker, Jackson Pollis, Matthew Kallman, and Julian Lynch. Their last album was 2017's In Mind, also on Domino. Kevin McMahon, who worked on the band's 2011 album Days, produced The Main Thing, which was recorded over the course of a year at Upstate New York's Marcata Sound studio.

Bleeker had this to say about the album in a previous press release: "We discovered through the care and attention that we brought to this record that making music to resonate with other people is our catharsis. The 'main thing' is following your path of inspiration and hoping to inspire that in people around you."

Read our 2017 interview with Real Estate about In Mind.

Real Estate's Martin Courtney also released a solo album in 2015, Many Moons. Read our interview with Courtney about it. Also Courtney did a joint interview with actor Jason Schwartzman for our Best of 2014 issue and you can read that here.

Real Estate 2020 Tour Dates:



4/9 - El Club - Detroit, MI*

4/10 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL*

4/11 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN*

4/13 - Slowdown - Omaha, NE*

4/14 - The Truman - Kansas City, MO*

4/15 - The Ready Room - St. Louis, MO*

4/16 - The Vogue - Indianapolis, IN*

4/17 - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville - Nashville, TN*

4/18 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA*

4/20 - Cat's Cradle - Carrboro, NC*

4/21 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC*

4/22 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA*

4/23 - Royale - Boston, MA*

5/7 - Fox Theater - Oakland, CA†

5/8 - The Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA†

5/9 - Belly Up Tavern - Solana Beach, CA†

5/10 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ†

5/12 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX†

5/13 - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater - Austin, TX†

5/14 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX†

5/16 - Corona Capital - Guadalajara, MX

5/18 - Gothic Theatre - Englewood, CO#

5/19 - Urban Lounge - Salt Lake City, UT#

5/21 - Neptune Theatre - Seattle, WA#

5/22 - Revolution Hall - Portland, OR#

6/11 - Brudenell Social Club - Leeds, UK

6/12 - Brudenell Social Club - Leeds, UK

6/13 - Vicar Street - Dublin, IE

6/14 - Queen Margaret Union - Glasgow, UK

6/16 - Orangerie at Botanique - Brussels, BE

6/17 - Luxor - Koln, DE

6/18 - Le Trabendo - Paris, FR

6/20 - Roundhouse - London, UK

6/21 - Tivolivredenburg Pandora Hall - Utrecht, NL

6/22 - Festsaal Kreuzberg - Berlin, DE

6/24 - Pumpehuset - Copenhagen, DK

7/29 - SummerStage (Central Park Garden State Party) - New York, NY^



*with Palm

†with Meg Baird

#with Itasca

^with Sharon Van Etten & Grace Ives

