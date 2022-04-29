Regina Spektor Shares New Single “Up the Mountain”
Home, before and after Due Out June 24 via Warner
Apr 29, 2022
Photography by Shervin Lainez
Regina Spektor has shared a new single, “Up the Mountain.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, Home, before and after, which will be out on June 24 via Warner. Listen below.
Spektor’s most recent album, Remember Us to Life, came out in 2016 via Warner.
