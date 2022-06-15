 Röyksopp Announce New Album, Share Two New Singles | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, June 15th, 2022  
Röyksopp Announce New Album, Share Two New Singles

Profound Mysteries II Due Out on August 19

Jun 15, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Angelina Bergenwall
Röyksopp (the electronic duo of Svein Berge and Torbjørn Brundtland) have announced the release of a new album, Profound Mysteries II, which will be out on August 19. They have also shared two new album singles: “Sorry,” featuring Jamie Irrepressible, and “Unity,” featuring Karen Harding. Listen to the new singles and view the album’s tracklist/cover art below.

In a press release, Harding states: “Truly honored to be working with Röyksopp. I’m a fan and have always loved the way they perform their music. ‘Unity’ is such a special record that builds with an intensity that I crave in music, this helped with the vocal performance in so many ways.”

The duo’s previous album, Profound Mysteries, came out earlier this year. It featured the songs “Impossible,” which features Allison Goldfrapp of British duo Goldfrapp and was one of our Songs of the Week, “This Time, This Place” (feat. Beki Mari), “Breathe,” featuring Astrid S., and “If You Want Me,” featuring Susanne Sundfør.

Profound Mysteries II Tracklist:

1. Demiclad Baboons
2. Let’s Get It Right (feat. Astrid S)
3. Unity (feat. Karen Harding)
4. Oh, Lover (feat. Susanne Sundför)
5. Sorry (feat. Jamie Irrepressible)
6. Control
7. It Was A Good Thing (feat. Pixx)
8. Remembering The Departed
9. Tell Him (feat. Susanne Sundför)
10. Some Resolve

