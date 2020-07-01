Sad13 (Sadie Dupuis of Speedy Ortiz) Announces New Album, Shares New Song “Ghost (of a Good Time)”
Haunted Painting Due Out September 25 via Wax Nine
Sad13, the project led by Sadie Dupuis of Speedy Ortiz, has announced a new album, Haunted Painting, and shared a new song from it, “Ghost (of a Good Time),” via a video for the track, which Dupuis says is a “party song about not going out.” Haunted Painting is due out September 25 via Wax Nine. Check out the Elle Schneider-directed “Ghost (of a Good Time)” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.
Haunted Painting is the sophomore Sad13 album, the follow-up to 2016’s Slugger. The album was recorded at Tiny Telephone in San Francisco and New Monkey Studio in Van Nuys, California, a studio that was built by Elliott Smith in the 2000s not long before he died. The album was made exclusively with women engineers, including mixer Sarah Tudzin (Weyes Blood, Illuminati Hotties), tracking engineers Erin Tonkon (David Bowie, Esperanza Spalding) and Maryam Qudus (Thao & The Get Down Stay Down, mxmtoon), and “mastering legend” Emily Lazar (Beck, Dolly Parton). It also features guest vocals from from Helado Negro’s Roberto Lange, Deerhoof’s Satomi Matsuzaki, Merrill Garbus of tUnE-yArDs, and Pile’s Rick Maguire. Zoë Brecher plays drums throughout the album.
The album includes “WTD?,” a new song Sad13 shared via Adult Swim Singles in May. “WTD?” was one of our Songs of the Week.
Dupuis had this to say about the album in a press release: “I worked on Haunted Painting throughout 2019, writing, arranging and recording from home, then finishing the songs in studios around the country in between Speedy's fly-in dates. It's maximalist, and more true to me and my tastes than any record I've done.”
Haunted Painting Tracklist:
01 Into the Catacombs
02 WTD?
03 Hysterical
04 Ghost (of a Good Time)
05 Oops…!
06 Good Grief
07 Ruby Wand
08 With Baby
09 The Crow
10 Take Care
11 Market Hotel
