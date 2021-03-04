News

Sharon Van Etten Announces Reissue of “epic” and Shares Big Red Machine Cover of “A Crime” epic Ten Due Out April 16 on Ba Da Bing and to Feature Extra Album of Covers by Other Artists





Sharon Van Etten has announced a new anniversary double album, epic Ten, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of her album epic. It will include the original album plus a new album which features covers of songs from the original done by artists whom Van Etten admires, including Fiona Apple, Big Red Machine (Aaron Dessner of The National and Justin Vernon of Bon Iver), IDLES, Courtney Barnett, Shamir, and more. She has shared the first song from the album, Big Red Machine’s cover of “A Crime,” and will be sharing a new cover from the album every Thursday leading up to its release date of April 16. Listen to Big Red Machine’s cover of “A Crime,” and check out the album’s tracklist and cover art, below.

Van Etten will also be performing a livestream concert from Zebulon in Los Angeles to coincide with the album’s release. The performance will stream on April 16 and 17, and it will be preceded by a documentary which details the making of epic. All proceeds will go towards Zebulon. Tickets can be purchased here.

Van Etten speaks about the new reissue in a press release, stating: “Epic represents a crossroads for me as an artist—going from intern to artist at Ba Da Bing, from solo folk singer to playing with a band for the first time and beginning to play shows on tour where people showed up. I am in awe of the artists who wanted to participate in celebrating my anniversary and reissue, from young inspiring musicians, to artists who took me under their wing, who I met on tour, and to artists I’ve looked up to since I was a teenager. Each one of these artists continue to influence my writing and provide a sense of camaraderie during this new era of sharing music.”

Dessner adds: “Sharon is one of my favorite songwriters and I've been very lucky to get to collaborate with her many times over the years. Recording ‘A Crime’ with Justin, more than 10 years after we covered ‘Love More’ at Music Now with my brother Bryce—and thinking about all our shared memories—it felt like coming full circle. It's an honor to be able to pay tribute to Sharon and her incredible songs. We felt like the door should be about to fall off the hinges of this version and I think it sounds like that.”

Van Etten’s most recent album, Remind Me Tomorrow, came out in 2019 via Jagjaguwar. Read our in-depth interview with Sharon Van Etten on Remind Me Tomorrow and check out our exclusive photo shoot with her.

In June of last year, Big Red Machine shared a song with R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe titled “No Time for Love Like Now,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

epic Ten Tracklist

1. A Crime - Big Red Machine

2. Peace Signs - IDLES

3. Save Yourself - Lucinda Williams

4. DsharpG - Shamir

5. Don't Do It - Courtney Barnett (ft. Vagabon)

6. One Day - St. Panther

7. Love More - Fiona Apple

