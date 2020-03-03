Shopping Share Video for “All Or Nothing”

News

British post-punk trio Shopping released a new album, All Or Nothing, last month via FatCat. Now they have shared a video for its title track, "All Or Nothing." Lessa Millet directed the video, which is animated and features collaged photos of the band. Watch it below, followed by the band's upcoming tour dates.

Director Lessa Millet had this to say about the video: "The song made me think about all the things we have to fight through in our life, all the internal and external obstacles we encounter. I spent a couple weeks just developing the visual language for the video, building all the scenarios, and finding the right balance of photo real images and abstract color shapes. I think it's one my favorite videos I've worked on in a while, I had a lot of fun staying late at the studio and creating this imaginary world."

Read our recent Self-Portrait interview with Shopping.

Previously Shopping shared All Or Nothing's first single, "Initiative," via a Jack Barraclough-directed video for the track. "Initiative" was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from it, "For Your Pleasure," via a video for the track (which was also one of our Songs of the Week).

All Or Nothing finds the band spread across the globe, with guitarist/vocalist Rachel Aggs and drummer Andrew Milk based in Glasgow and bassist Billy Easter based in Los Angeles.

The band had this to say about the album in a previous press release: "We found ourselves singing about being true to yourself, in an often binary and belligerent digital age, and reclaiming agency when it feels like our personal freedom and privacy is constantly eroding."

The previous press release also had this to say about the album: "The trio's vision - deeply queer; political by default - place them in a radical lineage of dance, a continuum connecting disco and post-punk to Chicago house and EDM."

Shopping Tour Dates:

Thu. March 5 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

Fri. March 6 - Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern *

Sat. March 7 - Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore *

Mon. March 9 - Reno, NV @ Holland Project *

Tue. March 10 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop *

Wed. March 11 - Los Angeles, CA @ 1720 *

Thu. March 12 - San Diego, CA @ The Loft at UCSD *

Fri. March 13 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Bunkhouse Saloon *

Sat. March 14 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress (Spring Thing) *

Mon. March 16 - Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas Patio Stage (Do512's Strange Brew IX) (SXSW)

Mon. March 16 - Austin, TX @ Volstead Lounge (Strange Brew 9 Party) (SXSW)

Mon. March 16 - Austin, TX @ Cedar Street Courtyard (DIY Magazine/The British Music Embassy) (SXSW)

Wed. March 18 - Austin, TX @ Cheer Up Charlies (AdHoc Free For All) (SXSW)

Wed. March 18 - Austin, TX @ Barracuda (Ground Control Touring) (SXSW)

Thu. March 19 - Austin, TX @ Volcom Garden (Third Man Records) (SXSW)

Fri. March 20 - Austin, TX @ Barracuda (Vans: SESSIONS) (SXSW)

Sat. March 21 - Dallas, TX @ The Blue Light (Not So Fun Wknd)

Mon. March 23 - Tallahassee, FL @ The Bark *

Tue. March 24 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Purgatory *

Wed. March 25 - Durham, NC @ The Pinhook *

Thu. March 26 - Washington, DC @ DC9 *

Fri. March 27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle *

Sat. March 28 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere *

Sun. March 29 - Portsmouth, NH @ The Press Room *

Mon. March 30 - Montreal, QC @ La Vitrola *

Tue. March 31 - Toronto, ON @ The Monarch *

Thu. April 2 - Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx *

Fri. April 3 - Fort Wayne, IN @ The Brass Rail *

Sat. April 4 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean *

Sun. April 5 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry *

Tue. April 7 - St. Louis, MO @ Sinkhole *

Wed. April 8 - Lawrence, KS @ White Schoolhouse *

Thu. April 9 - Denver, CO @ Hi Dive *

Fri. April 10 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *

Wed. April 29 - Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete's

Thu. April 30 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Fri. May 1 - Glasgow, UK @ Audio

Tue. May 5 - London, UK @ The Lexington

Wed. May 6 - Paris, FR @ Supersonic

Fri. May 8 - Utrecht, NL @ ACU

Sat. May 9 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow (SkyBar)

Sun. May 10 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA Ideal Bar

Mon. May 11 - Berlin, DE @ Urban Spree

Wed. May 13 - Leipzig, DE @ TBA

Thu. May 14 - Vienna, AT @ Fluc Café

Fri. May 15 - Prague, CZ @ Meetfactory

Sat. May 16 - Munich, DE @ Milla

Sun. May 17 - Bern, CH @ Reitschule/Rössli

Tue. May 19 - Winterhur, CH @ Albani

Thu. May 21 - Luxembourg, LU @ De Gudde Wellen

Fri. May 22 - Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

Sat. May 23 - Offenbach, DE @ Hafen 2



* = w/ Automatic

