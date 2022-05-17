News

All





Sinead O’Brien Shares New Single “Multitudes” Time Bend and Break the Bower Due Out June 10 via Chess Club

Photography by Chloé le Drezin



Ireland’s Sinead O’Brien has shared a new single, “Multitudes.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming debut album, Time Bend and Break the Bower, which will be out on June 10 via Chess Club. Listen below.

“‘Multitudes’—the word itself was the first choice. It is not neat, it describes loose ends, open ends. Working with opposing forces and contradictions,” explains O’Brien in a press release. “An interrogation into the obstacles which pervade our daily lives; it’s a song about desire and creativity.”

“The album title ‘Time Bend and Break The Bower,’ from this song ‘Multitudes,’ came into my head and made its demands, an idea that pressed on me throughout the record. It has a very active role. The clock symbol is enlarged, it looms like a moon over my activity watching, counting me down to zero. Dripping with self sabotage and the feeling of being chased; it pulls and pushes against the verses which talk of ‘Multitudes’; the things that faithfully come back—the images, the words, creativity. It is creativity itself. That’s what I’m talking about.”

Upon announcement of the new album in February, O’Brien shared the song “Holy Country.” She later shared the album track “There Are Good Times Coming.”

Last year, O’Brien shared the song “Kid Stuff.” A year prior, she released the EP Drowning in Blessings.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.