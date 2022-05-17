 Sinead O’Brien Shares New Single “Multitudes” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, May 17th, 2022  
Subscribe

Sinead O’Brien Shares New Single “Multitudes”

Time Bend and Break the Bower Due Out June 10 via Chess Club

May 17, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Chloé le Drezin
Bookmark and Share


Ireland’s Sinead O’Brien has shared a new single, “Multitudes.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming debut album, Time Bend and Break the Bower, which will be out on June 10 via Chess Club. Listen below.

“‘Multitudes’—the word itself was the first choice. It is not neat, it describes loose ends, open ends. Working with opposing forces and contradictions,” explains O’Brien in a press release. “An interrogation into the obstacles which pervade our daily lives; it’s a song about desire and creativity.”

“The album title ‘Time Bend and Break The Bower,’ from this song ‘Multitudes,’ came into my head and made its demands, an idea that pressed on me throughout the record. It has a very active role. The clock symbol is enlarged, it looms like a moon over my activity watching, counting me down to zero. Dripping with self sabotage and the feeling of being chased; it pulls and pushes against the verses which talk of ‘Multitudes’; the things that faithfully come back—the images, the words, creativity. It is creativity itself. That’s what I’m talking about.”

Upon announcement of the new album in February, O’Brien shared the song “Holy Country.” She later shared the album track “There Are Good Times Coming.”

Last year, O’Brien shared the song “Kid Stuff.” A year prior, she released the EP Drowning in Blessings.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent