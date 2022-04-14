Sonic Youth Release Live Recording In Kyiv, Ukraine From 1989
Proceeds From Release to Benefit World Central Kitchen and Relief to Ukraine
Sonic Youth have released a live recording taken from their 1989 performance in Kyiv, Ukraine. Proceeds from the release will benefit World Central Kitchen, an organization which provides meals for countries affected by humanitarian, climate, and community crises. Listen to the recording below.
In March, Sonic Youth released In/Out/In, a rarities collection of previously unreleased band recordings from 2000 to 2010.
