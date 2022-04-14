News

All





Sonic Youth Release Live Recording In Kyiv, Ukraine From 1989 Proceeds From Release to Benefit World Central Kitchen and Relief to Ukraine





Sonic Youth have released a live recording taken from their 1989 performance in Kyiv, Ukraine. Proceeds from the release will benefit World Central Kitchen, an organization which provides meals for countries affected by humanitarian, climate, and community crises. Listen to the recording below.

In March, Sonic Youth released In/Out/In, a rarities collection of previously unreleased band recordings from 2000 to 2010.

<a href="https://sonicyouth.bandcamp.com/album/live-in-kyiv-ukraine-1989">Live In Kyiv, Ukraine 1989 by Sonic Youth</a>

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.