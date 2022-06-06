 SPELLLING Announces North American Tour, Shares Video for “Queen of Wands” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, June 6th, 2022  
SPELLLING Announces North American Tour, Shares Video for “Queen of Wands”

The Turning Wheel Out Now via Sacred Bones

Jun 06, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Maiwenn Raoult
SPELLLING (aka Chrystia Cabral) has announced a North American tour. She has also shared a video for the song “Queen of Wands” from her most recent album, The Turning Wheel. View the Michael E. Linn and Nedda Afsari-directed video below, along with a full list of tour dates.

The Turning Wheel came out last year via Sacred Bones, and was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021. Listen to our podcast interview with Cabral, where she discusses the album.

SPELLLING 2022 Tour Dates:

Mon. June 6 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
Sat. June 11 - Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby
Sun. June 12 - Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret
Fri. July 15 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
Sun. July 17 - San Francisco, CA @ Sigmund Stern Grove
Sun. July 24 - London, UK @ Higher Ground
Fri. Aug. 5 - San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival
Fri. Aug. 26 - Port Townsend, WA @ The Thing
Sun. Aug. 28 - Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic
Thu. Oct. 13 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd DC
Fri. Oct. 14 - Durham, NC @ The Pinhook
Sat. Oct. 15 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
Sun. Oct. 16 - Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records Blue Room
Tue. Oct. 18 - New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks Presents at 1104 Decatur
Wed. Oct. 19 - Houston, TX @ Satellite Bar
Thu. Oct. 20 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk (Outside)
Sat. Oct. 22 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar
Sun. Oct. 23 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
Tue. Oct. 25 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
Thu. Oct. 27 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux
Fri. Oct. 28 - Portland, OR @ Star Theater

