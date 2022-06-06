News

SPELLLING Announces North American Tour, Shares Video for “Queen of Wands” The Turning Wheel Out Now via Sacred Bones

Photography by Maiwenn Raoult



SPELLLING (aka Chrystia Cabral) has announced a North American tour. She has also shared a video for the song “Queen of Wands” from her most recent album, The Turning Wheel. View the Michael E. Linn and Nedda Afsari-directed video below, along with a full list of tour dates.

The Turning Wheel came out last year via Sacred Bones, and was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021. Listen to our podcast interview with Cabral, where she discusses the album.

SPELLLING 2022 Tour Dates:

Mon. June 6 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

Sat. June 11 - Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby

Sun. June 12 - Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret

Fri. July 15 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

Sun. July 17 - San Francisco, CA @ Sigmund Stern Grove

Sun. July 24 - London, UK @ Higher Ground

Fri. Aug. 5 - San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival

Fri. Aug. 26 - Port Townsend, WA @ The Thing

Sun. Aug. 28 - Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic

Thu. Oct. 13 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd DC

Fri. Oct. 14 - Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

Sat. Oct. 15 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

Sun. Oct. 16 - Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records Blue Room

Tue. Oct. 18 - New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks Presents at 1104 Decatur

Wed. Oct. 19 - Houston, TX @ Satellite Bar

Thu. Oct. 20 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk (Outside)

Sat. Oct. 22 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar

Sun. Oct. 23 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

Tue. Oct. 25 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

Thu. Oct. 27 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux

Fri. Oct. 28 - Portland, OR @ Star Theater

