Sunflower Bean Share Video for New Song “In Flight” Headful of Sugar Due Out Tomorrow via Mom + Pop

Photography by Driely S



New York trio Sunflower Bean are releasing a new album, Headful of Sugar, tomorrow via Mom + Pop. Now they have shared the album’s fifth, and final, pre-release single, “In Flight,” via a video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Also, on Tuesday we posted our rave review of Headful of Sugar and you can read that here.

Sunflower Bean is vocalist and bassist Julia Cumming (she/her), guitarist and vocalist Nick Kivlen (he/him), and drummer Olive Faber (she/they).

Kivlen had this to say about “In Flight” in a press release: “This song is a romantic vision of meeting a lover, running away together, and entering a dangerous new world. It’s less safe but also less suffocating. The video follows me through a series of twilight zone-style mishaps as I search to be seen or understood. Things only improve when I finally find like-minded people. Is it a dream? Is it the multiverse? It’s for the viewer to decide.”

The band previously shared the album tracks “Baby Don’t Cry” and “Who Put You Up To This?,” the latter of which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then in March they shared its third single, “Roll the Dice,” via a video. Then in April they shared the album’s fourth single, “I Don’t Have Control Sometimes,” via a video for the single.

Their last album, Twentytwo in Blue, came out in 2018 via Mom + Pop. In 2020, they shared the song “Moment in the Sun,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Sunflower Bean Tour Dates:

5/05 - Washington, DC - Union Stage +

5/06 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes +

5/12 - New York, NY - Webster Hall • +

5/14 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry +

5/19 - Detroit, MI - The Loving Touch #

5/20 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge #

5/21 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line #

5/22 - Madison, WI - High Noon #

5/24 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme #

5/25 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop #

5/26 - Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace #

6/01 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar $ %

6/02 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda Theatre $ %

6/04 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent $*

6/07 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios $%

6/08 - Vancouver, BC - Wise Hall $%

6/09 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile $%

6/11 - Denver,CO - Bluebird Theatre%



• Mannequin Pussy

$ Palehound

+ Hello Mary

# Jackie Hayes

% - Liily

* - Fake Fruit

