Sunny Day Real Estate Announce North American Tour Tickets Will Go On Sale This Friday





Sunny Day Real Estate have announced a North American tour, where fellow rock band The Appleseed Cast will be supporting. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (May 20) at 10 a.m. local time. View the full list of dates below.

Sunny Day Real Estate 2022 Tour Dates:

Tuesday, September 13, 2022 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall

Wednesday, September 14, 2022 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral

Saturday, September 17, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest*

Sunday, September 18, 2022 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall

Tuesday, September 20, 2022 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

Thursday, September 22, 2022 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

Friday, September 23, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

Saturday, September 24, 2022 - Birmingham, AL - Furnace Fest

Monday, September 26, 2022 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

Tuesday, September 27, 2022 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland

Thursday, September 29, 2022 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Friday, September 30, 2022 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Saturday, October 1, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

Monday, October 3, 2022 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

Saturday, December 3, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

Sunday, December 4, 2022 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater

Tuesday, December 6, 2022 - Austin, TX - Emo’s

Wednesday, December 7, 2022 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

Thursday, December 8, 2022 - Dallas, TX - Studio at The Factory

Saturday, December 10, 2022 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Sunday, December 11, 2022 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory SD

Monday, December 12, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

Wednesday, December 14, 2022 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

Friday, December 16, 2022 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

Sunday, December 18, 2022 - Seattle, WA - The Moore Theatre

* w/o The Appleseed Cast

