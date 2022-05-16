Sunny Day Real Estate Announce North American Tour
Tickets Will Go On Sale This Friday
Sunny Day Real Estate have announced a North American tour, where fellow rock band The Appleseed Cast will be supporting. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (May 20) at 10 a.m. local time. View the full list of dates below.
Sunny Day Real Estate 2022 Tour Dates:
Tuesday, September 13, 2022 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall
Wednesday, September 14, 2022 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral
Saturday, September 17, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest*
Sunday, September 18, 2022 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall
Tuesday, September 20, 2022 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
Thursday, September 22, 2022 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
Friday, September 23, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
Saturday, September 24, 2022 - Birmingham, AL - Furnace Fest
Monday, September 26, 2022 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
Tuesday, September 27, 2022 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland
Thursday, September 29, 2022 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
Friday, September 30, 2022 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
Saturday, October 1, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
Monday, October 3, 2022 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
Saturday, December 3, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
Sunday, December 4, 2022 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater
Tuesday, December 6, 2022 - Austin, TX - Emo’s
Wednesday, December 7, 2022 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
Thursday, December 8, 2022 - Dallas, TX - Studio at The Factory
Saturday, December 10, 2022 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
Sunday, December 11, 2022 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory SD
Monday, December 12, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
Wednesday, December 14, 2022 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom
Friday, December 16, 2022 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
Sunday, December 18, 2022 - Seattle, WA - The Moore Theatre
* w/o The Appleseed Cast
