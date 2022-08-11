News

All





Superorganism Share Video For “Solar System” World Wide Pop Out Now via Domino





Superorganism have shared a video for the song “Solar System” from their latest album, World Wide Pop. View the video, starring Hot Dad and directed by AEVA, below.

In a press release, the band’s Orono Noguchi states: “This song is about desperately praying to some sort of higher being, in this case the solar system/the universe and features friends Joe Astle of Boa Constrictors and CHAI.” The band add: “This feels like a bit of a centerpiece for the record. None of us are religious, but there is a lot of beauty in feeling small sometimes. We got Axel from Pi Ja Ma, and his son Paul, to read a little poem about the passage of progress and time from different ends of the human experience. Almost like they’re the same person making these observations from the bookends of a life.”

World Wide Pop came out in July via Domino. It features the singles “Teenager,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, “It’s Raining,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week, “crushed.zip,” also one of our Songs of the Week, “On & On,” and “Into the Sun,” another one of our Songs of the Week.

Read our interview with Orono Noguchi on World Wide Pop here.

The band’s self-titled debut album came out in 2018 via Domino. Read our interview with the band on the album.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.