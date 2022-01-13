News

Tears For Fears Share New Single “Break the Man” The Tipping Point Due Out February 25 via Concord

Photography by Frank Ockenfels



Tears For Fears (seminal new wave duo of Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith) have shared their new single “Break the Man.” It is the third single to be released from their forthcoming album, The Tipping Point, which is out on February 25 via Concord. Listen below.

Speaking on the song in a press release, Smith states: “‘Break The Man’ is about a strong woman, and breaking the patriarchy. I feel that a lot of the problems we’ve been having as a country and even worldwide to a certain degree has come from male dominance. It’s a song about a woman who is strong enough to break the man. For me, that would be an answer to a lot of the problems in the world—a better male-female balance.”

Upon announcing the album’s release last October, the band shared its title track, which was one of our Songs of the Week. They later announced a 2022 world tour in support of the album, where Garbage will be the supporting act for the North American leg. Soon after, they shared the album’s second single, “No Small Thing,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week.

