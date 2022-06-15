News

All





Σtella Shares Video for New Single “Nomad” Up and Away Due Out This Friday via Sub Pop

Photography by Dimitra Tzanou



Σtella has shared a self-directed video for her new single, “Nomad.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, Up and Away, which will be out this Friday (June 17) via Sub Pop. View the video below.

Upon announcement of the album in May, Σtella shared the album’s title track, “Up and Away.” She later shared the album track “The Truth Is.”

