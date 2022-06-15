 Σtella Shares Video for New Single “Nomad” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, June 15th, 2022  
Subscribe

Σtella Shares Video for New Single “Nomad”

Up and Away Due Out This Friday via Sub Pop

Jun 15, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Dimitra Tzanou
Bookmark and Share


Σtella has shared a self-directed video for her new single, “Nomad.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, Up and Away, which will be out this Friday (June 17) via Sub Pop. View the video below.

Upon announcement of the album in May, Σtella shared the album’s title track, “Up and Away.” She later shared the album track “The Truth Is.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent