Wednesday, May 12th, 2021  
The Go! Team Share Video for New Song “Pow”

Get Up Sequences Part One Due Out July 2 on Memphis Industries

May 12, 2021 By Mark Redfern
England’s The Go! Team are releasing a new album, Get Up Sequences Part One, on July 2 via Memphis Industries. Now they have shared another song from it, the energetic “Pow,” via a video for the single. The song prominently features the skills of the band’s frontwoman, Ninja. Watch James Slater-directed video below.

“I’ve always been interested in flipping between sections within the same song—a bit like channel hopping,” says The Go! Team’s main songwriter Ian Parton of “Pow” in a press release. “This track channels Curtis Mayfield one second, soaring Mellotron strings the next. Ninja’s old school rapping rubs shoulders with dive bombing guitars—The Go! Team’s always been about the difference between things.”

Previously The Go! Team shared the album’s first single, “World Remember Me Now,” via a video for the track (which was one of our Songs of the Week).

Get Up Sequences Part One was created as Parton was losing his hearing. “I lost hearing in my right ear halfway during the making of this record,” he explained in a previous press release. “I woke up one Thursday in October 2019 and my hearing was different in some way—it fluctuated over a few weeks and at one point everything sounded like a Dalek. I seem to remember listening to music was bordering on unbearable. Over time it settled into just a tiny bit of hi end being audible on my right side. I thought the hearing loss was from playing music too loud over the years but it turns out I was just unlucky and it was a rare condition called Menieres. It was traumatic to keep listening to songs I knew well but which suddenly sounded different and it was an odd juxtaposition to listen to upbeat music when I was on such a downer. The trauma of losing my hearing gave the music a different dimension for me and it transformed the album into more of a life raft.”

Back in November, the band shared the song “Look Outside (A New Year’s Coming)” for Memphis Industries’ Lost Christmas compilation.

Their last album, Semicircle, was released in January 2018, also on Memphis Industries.

