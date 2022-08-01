 The Hold Steady Announce Annual “Massive Nights” Event | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, August 1st, 2022  
The Hold Steady Announce Annual “Massive Nights” Event

Tickets Go On Sale This Friday

Aug 01, 2022 By Joey Arnone
The Hold Steady have announced the 2022 edition of Massive Nights, their annual multi-night concert held at Brooklyn Bowl in New York. This year’s event will take place from November 30 to December 3. Tickets go on sale this Friday (Aug. 5) at 10 a.m. EST.

“The Hold Steady has had a great 2022,” states frontman Craig Finn in a press release. “Our travels brought us to London, Australia, Nashville, Atlanta, and Denver with Los Angeles still to come. BUT it would not be a full year without our annual Massive Nights celebration.

“Once again, we will be joining our friends at Brooklyn Bowl to bring you four nights of THS from Wednesday, November 30 to December 3, 2022. Come on down from wherever you are and close out our 19th year being a band.

Massive Nights is a highlight of our year, the beginning of the holiday season, and the most positive rock and roll party we know. The Hold Steady community has been gathering here annually since 2016 and each year somehow gets better. This year will be no exception, and we can’t wait to see you. Expect songs, drinks, friends, sing-alongs, and everything else that makes these nights Massive.”

There are no comments for this entry yet.

