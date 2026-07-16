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The Last Dinner Party Share New Single “Knocking At The Sky” From The Deluxe Edition of From The Pyre

Photography by Rachell Smith

The Last Dinner Party have shared “Knocking At The Sky”, taken from the deluxe edition of their second album From The Pyre, out now.

The band describe the track as the closing chapter of the album’s story: “Knocking At The Sky is the final tale from The Pyre. After creating an album about storytelling and world-building, we thought it apt to end this act with a story set in the sinister myth world itself: Los Angeles. Hollywood is the ultimate fairytale; the stakes are at surreal heights, the landscape is unruly and plastic, and it’s populated with a cast of Grimm characters all striving and struggling at the center of their own hero’s journey.”

The song debuted live at Brixton Academy on the final night of the band’s sold-out UK tour in late 2025, and was the last track they recorded with producer Animesh Raval at Church Studios in Crouch End. The accompanying video, shot by director Sinclair Bryant, is set in a stylised version of LA drawing on Hollywood noir, slasher-film scream queens and the underground world of John Waters.

The deluxe edition of From The Pyre arrives a year on from the album’s original announcement via single “This Is The Killer Speaking”, and also includes recent tracks “Big Dog” and “Come All You Beasts”.

The band have been almost constantly on tour since the album’s release, recently completing a US headline run. This summer they play Paléo Festival, Latitude and Wilderness, where they’ll make their debut festival headline appearance, alongside a run of European festival dates, before returning to the US for an arena tour supporting sombr. They will also support Olivia Rodrigo on the Los Angeles and New York dates of her “Unravelled Tour” in January and February 2027, all of which are sold out.

Alongside the music, the band have run The Market Place, a pop-up at The MáLà Project in Brooklyn showcasing local artists, and their ongoing Ribbons for Provisions initiative, which supports local food banks in each tour city. The project has raised almost £50,000 in the UK and Europe and over $40,000 in the US.

From The Pyre (Deluxe Edition) is out now.





Tracklist

1 “Agnus Dei”

2 “Count The Ways”

3 “Second Best”

4 “This is the Killer Speaking”

5 “Rifle”

6 “Woman is a Tree”

7 “I Hold Your Anger”

8 “Sail Away”

9 “The Scythe”

10 “Inferno”

11 “Come All You Beasts”

12 “Big Dog”

13 “Knocking at the Sky”

Live Dates

21 Jul – Paléo Festival, Nyon

22 Jul – Paléo Festival, Nyon

23 Jul – Latitude Festival, Southwold

24 Jul – Latitude Festival, Southwold

25 Jul – Latitude Festival, Southwold

26 Jul – Latitude Festival, Southwold

30 Jul – Wilderness Festival, Oxfordshire

31 Jul – Wilderness Festival, Oxfordshire

1 Aug – Wilderness Festival, Oxfordshire

2 Aug – Wilderness Festival, Oxfordshire

16 Oct – Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK (with sombr)

17 Oct – Toyota Center, Houston, TX (with sombr)

18 Oct – American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX (with sombr)

20 Oct – Moody Center, Austin, TX (with sombr)

22 Oct – State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA (with sombr)

24 Oct – Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL (with sombr)

25 Oct – Kia Center, Orlando, FL (with sombr)

27 Oct – Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC (with sombr)

28 Oct – Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN (with sombr)

30 Oct – Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO (with sombr)

31 Oct – T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO (with sombr)

1 Nov – Target Center, Minneapolis, MN (with sombr)

3 Nov – Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI (with sombr)

4 Nov – United Center, Chicago, IL (with sombr)

2027

12 Jan – Intuit Dome, Los Angeles, CA (with Olivia Rodrigo)

13 Jan – Intuit Dome, Los Angeles, CA (with Olivia Rodrigo)

16 Jan – Intuit Dome, Los Angeles, CA (with Olivia Rodrigo)

17 Jan – Intuit Dome, Los Angeles, CA (with Olivia Rodrigo)

20 Jan – Intuit Dome, Los Angeles, CA (with Olivia Rodrigo)

21 Jan – Intuit Dome, Los Angeles, CA (with Olivia Rodrigo)

24 Jan – Intuit Dome, Los Angeles, CA (with Olivia Rodrigo)

25 Jan – Intuit Dome, Los Angeles, CA (with Olivia Rodrigo)

28 Jan – Intuit Dome, Los Angeles, CA (with Olivia Rodrigo)

29 Jan – Intuit Dome, Los Angeles, CA (with Olivia Rodrigo)

11 Feb – Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY (with Olivia Rodrigo)

12 Feb – Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY (with Olivia Rodrigo)

15 Feb – Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY (with Olivia Rodrigo)

16 Feb – Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY (with Olivia Rodrigo)

19 Feb – Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY (with Olivia Rodrigo)

20 Feb – Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY (with Olivia Rodrigo)

23 Feb – Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY (with Olivia Rodrigo)

24 Feb – Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY (with Olivia Rodrigo)

27 Feb – Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY (with Olivia Rodrigo)

28 Feb – Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY (with Olivia Rodrigo)

You can read our album review here, and very likely their first interview with an American publication here.





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