Tom Waits Announces Limited Edition Vinyl Releases of “Alice” and “Blood Money”
Reissues Due Out October 7 via Epitaph
Tom Waits has announced limited edition vinyl reissues of his albums Alice and Blood Money to commemorate their 20th anniversary. Alice will be available on translucent blue vinyl and Blood Money will be available on translucent red vinyl. The reissues will be out on October 7 via Epitaph. Waits has also shared live versions of “All the World is Green” from Blood Money and “Fish and Bird” from Alice. Listen below.
