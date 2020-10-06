TRAAMS Share Video for New Song “Intercontinental Radio Waves”

News

British post-rock band TRAAMS have shared a new song, “Intercontinental Radio Waves.” It is accompanied by an animated video and follows “The Greyhound,” a new single the band shared in August that was their first new song in almost five years. Stewart Armstrong directed the “Intercontinental Radio Waves” video. Watch it below.

The over nine-minute long “The Greyhound” was one of our Songs of the Week. “Intercontinental Radio Waves” is decidedly brief in comparison, clocking in at just over three minutes long.

After recording a standalone single in 2016 called “A House on Fire,” the band went on a hiatus. The band’s last album was 2015’s Modern Dancing and the trio features Stuart Hopkins (vocals, guitar), Leigh Padley (bass), and Adam Stock (drums).

“Intercontinental Radio Waves” was produced and mixed by Theo Verney and recorded in Brighton. A press release promises another TRAAMS single before the year is over.

In the press release, the video’s director Stewart Armstrong had this to say: “Inspired by one of my favorite books, The Last Days of New Paris by China Miéville, in which manifestations of surrealist artworks and texts stalk the streets of Paris in 1950's occupied France, the video is an animated paean to the ideas that art can defeat fascism and that a broken heart can be healed.”

