Tuesday, March 16th, 2021  
Twin Shadow Shares New Song “Johnny & Jonnie”

First Taste of New Album

Mar 12, 2021 By Mark Redfern Photography by Terrence Blakely
Twin Shadow (aka George Lewis Jr.) has shared a new song, “Johnny & Jonnie.” The single is described in a press release as a “punky take on island sound” and is said to be the first taste of a new album. Listen below.

Twin Shadow’s last album, Caer, came out back in April 2018 via Warner Bros./Reprise. Following that he released a series of standalone singles in 2018 and 2019, including “Hollow Days,” “Broken Horses,” “Only for the Broken-Hearted,” and “Truly.”

