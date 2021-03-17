 Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Alex Somers | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, March 17th, 2021  
Subscribe

Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Alex Somers

New Episodes Every Wednesday

Mar 17, 2021 By Laura Studarus
Bookmark and Share


Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

Musician Alex Somers decided to change his life in one swoop, leaving behind the insular inspiring community of Reykjavik for the sunshine and sprawl of Los Angeles, Before he left, he drafted a sonic love letter to his time spent in Iceland in the form of his debut albums Siblings and Siblings 2. We loved chatting with him about the duality in crafting his own narratives versus scoring films and how sometimes, we have to destroy something we made in order to create it in the first place.

For updates, be sure to follow Why Not Both on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Perfume Genius, Simon Raymonde, and Rob Graves, hit up or wealth of streaming options or join us on YouTube.

For more from Alex, swing by his Instagram and Twitter. His debut solo albums Siblings, and Siblings 2 are out this Friday.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.

Support Why Not Both on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #67

Sep 04, 2020 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney

Most Recent