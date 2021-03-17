Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Alex Somers

News

Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

Musician Alex Somers decided to change his life in one swoop, leaving behind the insular inspiring community of Reykjavik for the sunshine and sprawl of Los Angeles, Before he left, he drafted a sonic love letter to his time spent in Iceland in the form of his debut albums Siblings and Siblings 2. We loved chatting with him about the duality in crafting his own narratives versus scoring films and how sometimes, we have to destroy something we made in order to create it in the first place.

For previous episodes, including Perfume Genius, Simon Raymonde, and Rob Graves, hit up or wealth of streaming options or join us on YouTube.

For more from Alex, swing by his Instagram and Twitter. His debut solo albums Siblings, and Siblings 2 are out this Friday.

