Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Cadence Weapon New Episodes Every Wednesday





Behold, another Why Not Both Wednesday! Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

How do you have a private life when the personal is both political and the source of your creative work? We chatted with Polaris Prize winning rapper Cadence Weapon about the intersections between community, activism and art on the eve of the release of his book Bedroom Rapper. It was fascinating to hear his takes on how to balance tending to one’s community and tending to one’s self as we create a more interdependent world through our art.

For previous episodes, including Yoni Wolf, Ibibio Sound Machine, and Jon Hopkins, click over to our streaming options, or join us on YouTube.

Preorder his new book Bedroom Rapper, due out May 31.

