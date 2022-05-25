 Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Cadence Weapon | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, May 25th, 2022  
Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Cadence Weapon

New Episodes Every Wednesday

May 25, 2022 By Laura Studarus
Behold, another Why Not Both Wednesday! Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

How do you have a private life when the personal is both political and the source of your creative work? We chatted with Polaris Prize winning rapper Cadence Weapon about the intersections between community, activism and art on the eve of the release of his book Bedroom Rapper. It was fascinating to hear his takes on how to balance tending to one’s community and tending to one’s self as we create a more interdependent world through our art.

For more from Why Not Both, click that follow button on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Yoni Wolf, Ibibio Sound Machine, and Jon Hopkins, click over to our streaming options, or join us on YouTube.

Need more from Cadence Weapon? Say hello on Instagram and Twitter. Preorder his new book Bedroom Rapper, due out May 31.

