Wednesday, October 6th, 2021  
Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Sigrid

New Episodes Every Wednesday

Oct 06, 2021 By Laura Studarus
Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

Whether she’s writing songs in Copenhagen or traipsing through the snow in the silent wilderness, Sigrid likes to be present for the moment as much as possible. We chatted about how excited she is to be back playing shows (turns out she gets so excited that she has blacked out during performances) and how much she enjoys writing with her colleagues all over the world (turns out LA is her top spot for weird inspirational experiences). Life is all about collecting and creating good stories so we are thrilled we get a glimpse into her world.

For more from Why Not Both, get cozy with us on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including AURORA, Sondre Lerche, and girl in red, click around our listening options or join us on YouTube.

To keep up with Sigrid, follow her on Instagram and Twitter. Her new single “Burning Bridges” is out now.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

