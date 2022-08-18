 Watch Angel Olsen Perform “All the Good Times” on “Jimmy Fallon” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Watch Angel Olsen Perform “All the Good Times” on “Jimmy Fallon”

Big Time Out Now via Jagjaguwar

Aug 18, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Todd Owyoung/NBC
Last night, Angel Olsen made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she performed “All the Good Times” from her new album, Big Time. View below.

Big Time came out earlier this year via Jagjaguwar. It features the songs “All the Good Times,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list, the album’s title track, which was also one of our Songs of the Week, and “Through the Fires,” also one of our Songs of the Week.

Last year, Olsen shared the song “Like I Used To” with Sharon Van Etten. It was #3 on our Top 130 Songs of 2021 list.

